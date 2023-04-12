In the world of online auctions, DealDash might not be as well-known as eBay — yet thousands of people continue to use it.

Perhaps for that reason, many potential users find themselves curious to know if DealDash is worth their time. So it’s only natural they would ask the question: Is DealDash legit?

Let’s take a closer look at DealDash and see if it’s a legitimate online auction site.

What is DealDash?

DealDash is an online auction site that allows users to bid on items and potentially win them for a fraction of their retail value. The site claims to offer up to 90 percent off retail prices. That sounds far-fetched, yet the site also offers a “Winners” page that shows photos of auction victors with their products and its listed discount. Many of the discounts are certainly steep, so a 90-percent discount is certainly possible, though it’s likely in rare cases.

Like eBay, the granddaddy of online auctions, DealDash also has a wide range of items available for bidding, including electronics, appliances, fashion, and more. It’s sometimes called a “penny auction” site because the auctions work through users buying bids, which typically cost some cents each.

How does DealDash work?

To participate in an auction on DealDash, users must first purchase bids. These bids are used to place incremental bids on the item being auctioned. Each time a user places a bid, the auction price increases by one cent, and the timer resets to 10 seconds. The auction ends when no one places a bid within the allotted time frame, and the highest bidder wins the item.

The catch with DealDash is that users must pay for each bid they place, regardless of whether they win the auction or not. This means that even if a user doesn’t win the auction, they will still have to pay for the bids they placed. However, with the “Buy It Now” option the user can buy the auctioned item for the marked price and get all the bids they used back to their account to be used in future auctions.

The uncertainty of the length of an auction might dissuade some people from trying the site, while others might enjoy the excitement and challenge. You never know when the other bidders stop bidding and placed their final bid!

Is DealDash legit?

Now, let’s answer the question on everyone’s mind: Is DealDash legit?

For most people, that question is about whether the site offers a fair system for auctions. Under that definition, it’s fair to call DealDash legitimate. There are no direct issues here — just a different system than many people are familiar with.

However, just because DealDash is legit doesn’t mean it’s the right choice for everyone. The site’s pay-to-bid model requires paying for bids upfront, and there’s no guarantee that you’ll strike a great deal.

Tips for using DealDash

If you’ve decided to give DealDash a try, here are some tips to help you get the most out of your bidding experience:

Set a budget: Before you start bidding, set a budget for yourself and stick to it. It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of the auction and overspend, so having a clear budget in mind will help you stay on track.

Before you start bidding, set a budget for yourself and stick to it. It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of the auction and overspend, so having a clear budget in mind will help you stay on track. Watch auctions before bidding: Spend some time watching actions before you start bidding. This will give you an idea of how much items typically sell for and help you determine when it’s worth placing a bid on.

Spend some time watching actions before you start bidding. This will give you an idea of how much items typically sell for and help you determine when it’s worth placing a bid on. Bid strategically: Place your bids strategically to increase your chances of winning. For example, wait until there are only a few bidders left in the auction before placing your bids to avoid driving up the price too early. But remember to place your first bid before new bidders get locked out of the auction!

It’s essential to understand the risks involved with online auctions and make an informed decision before participating. While the DealDash formula may seem strange to users of other auction sites, it’s simply another approach. Studying competition can help you make better decisions and lead to winning more auctions.