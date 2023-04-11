OPINION – A homeless encampment that has seen as many as 180 tents lining a street in East Vancouver was dismantled by city workers with a large police presence.

This approach presented an image of Vancouver to the world that likely won’t be the one the city’s tourism officials will spend a lot of time and effort seeking to overcome the media images.

Dismantling homeless encampments and disposing of their belongings is not an effective or compassionate solution.

Instead, cities should invest in providing affordable housing, mental health and addiction services, and employment opportunities to those experiencing homelessness. Outreach programs should be established to connect people to these resources and help them get back on their feet.

The real question officials in cities across Canada should be asking before dismantling these camps is where do they think the people will go. It has likely been hard on people and businesses in the area where the tents were set up. Likely however not as hard as living on a sidewalk in a tent would be for the homeless.

The issue of homelessness is a complex and multifaceted problem that requires a comprehensive approach from cities and communities. When it comes to homeless encampments, there are several factors to consider, including the safety and well-being of the individuals living in the encampments, public health concerns, and the impact on the surrounding community.

One approach that some cities take is to provide temporary shelter or housing for those living in encampments. This could include access to emergency shelters, transitional housing, or supportive housing programs that provide individuals with a stable place to live and access to support services like healthcare, mental health services, and employment assistance.

Another approach is to work with community organizations and service providers to offer outreach and support services to individuals living in encampments. This could include providing access to food, water, and hygiene facilities, as well as connecting individuals with social services and medical care.

Cities could also work to identify and address the root causes of homelessness, such as lack of affordable housing, mental illness, addiction, and poverty. This could involve working with community partners to provide more affordable housing, funding mental health and addiction services, and creating job training and employment programs.

It’s important to approach the issue of homeless encampments with empathy and compassion, recognizing the challenges that individuals experiencing homelessness face and working to find solutions that prioritize their safety and well-being. At the same time, it’s also important to balance the needs of the community as a whole, including concerns around public safety and health.