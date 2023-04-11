Tbaytel announces up to $30,000 in grants for the Tbaytel for Good Community Fund, encouraging submissions from across northern Ontario to make a positive impact in their communities.

The Tbaytel for Good Community Fund will see a couple of small but exciting changes for 2023 as submissions can be for any amount up to $10,000, allowing for the possibility of numerous winners this year. Selections will be made by a panel of diverse community judges rather than public voting to ensure the maximum amount of good can be done throughout northern Ontario.

“This year’s Tbaytel for Good Community Fund is all about seeing the greatest amount of good go to the greatest amount of people and places in our region,” said Tbaytel Communication Coordinator Jamie Smith.

“While some projects may need $10,000 to become a reality, others might just need a smaller budget like $500 or $3,000 to make our region a better place. We know there are amazing ideas out there big and small and we look forward to seeing what the incredible people in our neighbourhood dream up.”

The submission period runs from April 11 to May 24 and is open to teachers, students, parents, volunteers, not-for-profit groups, coaches, community members, associations, and individuals. The fund is inclusive, supporting initiatives of all different scopes, with submissions accepted for any amount up to $10,000.

Winners will be selected by a diverse panel of community judges, and the announcement will be made on June 16.

Apply for funding or learn more about past winners at www.tbaytelforgood.net.