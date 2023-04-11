THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority has released a Water Safety Statement for the Lakehead Region, which includes the City of Thunder Bay, the Municipalities of Neebing, Oliver Paipoonge, and Shuniah, as well as the Townships of O’Connor, Conmee, Gillies, and Dorion.

While the spring melt has begun with recent above-average temperatures, the water levels and flows in the area’s watercourses are currently within the normal seasonal range. However, there is above-average snowpack on the ground, particularly in rural areas. As a result, the continued spring melt is expected to result in a rise in flowing water in waterways and ponding in low-lying areas and areas with frozen culverts and blocked ditches.

The public is advised to stay informed about local forecasts and exercise caution in and around area waterways. High flows and unstable slippery banks can be dangerous, and parents and caregivers are urged to keep children and pets away from all waterways and discuss the hazards of cold, fast-flowing water.

It is important to note that the Water Safety Statement serves as a general reminder of the potential for high flows, unsafe slippery banks, and melting ice that could be dangerous for recreational users such as hikers, children, pets, and others. Flooding is not expected.

The Authority Staff will continue to monitor conditions as part of its flood forecasting and warning program, and additional messages will only be sent out if warranted.