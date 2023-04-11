A new EU law that aims to curb deforestation will soon force global suppliers of commodities such as palm oil, soy and cocoa to prove that their supply chains are not fuelling forest destruction.

That’s good news – but not necessarily for many small-scale Malaysian palm oil farmers like Reta Lajah.

After a year of hard work, her farm is certified as green and ethical, she said. But she fears many other small growers will be frozen out of the European Union market as they struggle to meet demands for detailed tracing of a product’s source, among other new requirements.

Small-scale farmers currently produce about 40% of the palm oil grown in Malaysia and Indonesia – but they worry buyers trying to meet the new EU rules could instead switch to sourcing from larger plantations that have more means to show they are complying.

“The biggest losers will be smallholder farmers unless they are provided assistance,” warned Danny Marks, an environmental politics and policy professor at Dublin City University in Ireland.

He urged the EU to offer aid for farmers to meet the new requirements, a premium price for sustainable palm oil and a minimum quota to be bought from small-scale farmers.