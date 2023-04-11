Thunder Bay – Weather – Is Spring finally here? After Monday it sure might feel like it.

Thunder Bay

Well, well, well, Thunder Bay, looks like Mother Nature is serving up a mixed bag of weather for us today. We can expect a bit of sunshine, a bit of cloud, and then some clearing later in the morning. So, if you’re planning to go outside, be sure to bring a jacket, just in case.

The high for today is 11, which is pretty decent, but let’s not forget about that UV index of 6 or high, so make sure to lather up on that sunscreen and wear a hat, unless you want to end up looking like a lobster.

As for tonight, the clouds are rolling in and the fog patches are developing overnight. The wind is also picking up, with gusts of up to 15 km/h, so make sure to batten down the hatches, folks. The low is expected to dip down to minus 5, which means we’ll be feeling a bit of that bone-chilling wind chill of minus 8. So, it might be a good night to snuggle up with a warm blanket and a cup of hot cocoa.

That’s all for now, Thunder Bay! Stay safe out there and keep your eyes peeled for any incoming snowstorms or hailstorms, because you never know what kind of weather shenanigans Mother Nature might throw our way.

Fort Frances

Hey, Fort Frances, looks like we’ve got some interesting weather on the horizon! Today we can expect a mainly cloudy day, but don’t fret, because the clouds are expected to clear early in the afternoon, giving us a glimpse of some sunshine. However, we do have some pesky fog patches to deal with in the morning, so be extra cautious on your morning commute. The winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h, which may cause a bit of a chill in the air, with a wind chill of minus 6 in the morning. The high for today is 16, so it’s going to be a great day to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. Just don’t forget to put on some sunscreen because we’ve got a UV index of 7 or high, which means you can get burned faster than a marshmallow over a campfire.

Tonight, the skies are expected to clear, but we’ll see some fog patches developing overnight. The low for tonight is expected to dip down to minus 3, so make sure to bring out those extra blankets because it’s going to be a chilly one.

Well, that’s all for now, folks! Stay warm, stay safe, and enjoy the rest of your day in beautiful Fort Frances!

Dryden and Fort Frances

Hello, Dryden and Vermilion Bay! We have some interesting weather updates for you. Today, we can expect clearing skies and fog patches to dissipate in the morning, with a high of 14 degrees Celsius. However, there will be some wind, up to 20 km/h, blowing from the southeast late in the afternoon, which may cause a bit of a chill in the air, with a wind chill of minus 4 in the morning. The UV index is expected to be at 6 or high, so don’t forget your sunscreen if you plan on spending some time outside.

Tonight, we can expect increasing cloudiness late in the evening, along with some fog patches developing overnight. The wind will also shift from southeast to light early in the evening. The low for tonight is expected to be around minus 4 degrees Celsius, so keep those extra blankets handy.

That’s all for now, folks! Stay warm, stay safe, and enjoy the rest of your day in beautiful Dryden and Vermilion Bay!

Kenora

Hello, Kenora! It’s your favourite weather reporter with some updates. Today, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds, but don’t worry, the skies will be clearing up early in the afternoon. You can say goodbye to those fog patches in the morning. However, be prepared for some wind up to 20 km/h blowing from the southeast in the afternoon. The high for today is expected to be around 14 degrees Celsius, but keep in mind the wind may give you a bit of a chill, so dress accordingly. The UV index is expected to be at 6 or high, so don’t forget your sunscreen!

Tonight, we can expect increasing cloudiness late in the evening, along with some fog patches developing overnight. The low for tonight is expected to be around plus 1 degree Celsius. Yes, you read that right, folks. We’re finally starting to see some warmer temperatures! So let’s get ready to bust out those shorts and t-shirts!

That’s all for now, Kenora! Stay tuned for more exciting weather updates, and don’t forget to keep that sense of humour handy!

Sachigo Lake

Good morning Sachigo Lake! I’m Rachanne Tait and here’s your weather update.

Tomorrow, we can expect mainly cloudy skies with strong winds coming from the west at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. The wind will become lighter in the afternoon. Despite the cloudy skies, the temperature will still reach a high of 8 degrees. The UV index will be moderate, around 4.

For tomorrow night, it will remain mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain showers in the evening, which will then turn into a 30% chance of flurries overnight. Fog patches will develop in the evening, and the wind will pick up to about 15 km/h. The temperature will drop to a low of minus 2 degrees, with a wind chill of minus 7 overnight.

That’s all for now, Sachigo Lake! Stay warm and stay safe.

Wasaho Cree Nation

Lance Matthews reporting from Wasaho Cree Nation with your weather update, folks. It looks like we’re in for a wintry mix today with a few flurries ending late in the afternoon, followed by cloudy skies. But, wait for it…there’s a risk of freezing rain early in the morning! So, if you’re planning on going out, make sure to watch your step, or you might end up skating instead of walking. The wind will be up to 15 km/h, making it feel even colder, with a high of minus 1 and a wind chill near minus 8.

As for tonight, expect more cloudy skies with a gentle breeze up to 15 km/h. The temperature will drop to a bone-chilling minus 14, so make sure to bundle up before you hit the hay. The wind chill will make it feel like minus 6 in the evening and minus 20 overnight. That’s colder than a polar bear’s toenails! So, stay warm, my friends, and until next time, this is Lance Matthews signing off.