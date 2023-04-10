The PlayStar Casino brand has become a well-known name in the online casino industry. The company’s history is marked by notable achievements and milestones that have contributed to its growth and popularity. In this article, we’ll delve into the story behind the PlayStar Casino brand, from its debut on the market to the games it offers today.

The Debut of PlayStar Casino Brand

PlayStar Casino was launched in 2020, making it a relatively new player in the online casino industry. The company’s founders, Joel Wikell and Adam Noble, have a wealth of experience in the gaming industry. Wikell is the former CEO of Yggdrasil Gaming, while Noble was the CCO at EveryMatrix.

PlayStar Casino made its debut in the state of New Jersey, offering players a wide range of online casino games. The brand’s entry into the market was highly anticipated, as it promised to offer a unique gaming experience that was both entertaining and innovative.

Why New Jersey?

New Jersey was an obvious choice for PlayStar Casino’s debut in the US market. The state has a thriving online casino industry, thanks to the legalization of online gambling in 2013. Some say NJ is the gambling capital of the U.S. New Jersey is also home to Atlantic City, which has been a popular destination for casino enthusiasts for decades. You can learn more on igamingnj.com, with PlayStar NJ online casino reviewed on its welcoming offer, casino games, banking options, and much more.

Moreover, New Jersey is known for its strict regulations and licensing requirements. This gave PlayStar Casino an opportunity to prove its commitment to fair play and responsible gambling. By obtaining a license from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, PlayStar Casino was able to build trust with its customers and establish itself as a reliable and reputable brand.

Games Offered by PlayStar Casino

PlayStar previously released a newly revamped casino app in NJ with many new features. PlayStar Casino offers a wide variety of online casino games, including slots, table games, and live dealer games. The brand has partnered with some of the top developers in the industry to provide players with a diverse selection of games that cater to all tastes and preferences.

Some of the most popular slots at PlayStar Casino include:

Legend of the Jaguar – Developed by Playtech, this slot features an adventurer searching for treasure in the jungle;

Starburst – A classic slot developed by NetEnt, Starburst is known for its vibrant colors and simple gameplay;

Gonzo’s Quest – Another NetEnt creation, Gonzo’s Quest takes players on an adventure with the legendary conquistador Gonzalo Pizarro.

In addition to slots, PlayStar Casino also offers a range of table games, including blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. Some of the popular table games at the casino include: