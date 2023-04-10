THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Canadian Coalition for Nuclear Responsibility President, Dr. Gordon Edwards, will be the featured speaker at a series of public meetings in northwestern Ontario from April 20th to 22nd. Dr. Edwards is a retired professor of mathematics and science, as well as an expert advisor on nuclear issues. His ability to communicate complex concepts to the public will be on full display during his presentations on the realities of radioactive risks, specifically focusing on the risks associated with nuclear waste transportation and burial.

Dr. Edwards will be speaking about the proposed transportation and burial of Canada’s high level waste, which may be in the heart of Treaty 3 territory at a site under investigation between Ignace and Dryden. The Nuclear Waste Management Organization is studying the area as a potential site for processing and burying all of Canada’s high level nuclear waste.

There will be three public meetings with Dr. Edwards:

Kenora: April 20th, 6 pm, Minas Hall, Super 8, 240 Lakeview Drive

Dryden: April 21st, 7 pm, Dryden Cultural Centre, 100 Casimir. This event will be livestreamed on We the Nuclear Free North’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@nuclearfreenorth.

Thunder Bay: April 22nd, 4:30 pm, Castegreen Community Centre, 213 Castlegeen.

The event in Dryden on April 21st will be an in-person event, but it will also be livestreamed at 7 pm Central / 6 pm Eastern on We the Nuclear Free North’s YouTube channel.

There is no fee to attend any of these events, and everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, visit nuclearfreenorth.ca or call 1-855-225-8055. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from an expert on an important topic that affects us all.