SLATE FALLS FN – NEWS – Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service (NAPS) and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have announced a joint investigation into the murder of David Brown, a 32-year-old man from Wapekeka First Nation, in the Slate Falls First Nation community. The victim was pronounced deceased on April 9, 2023.

Following the investigation, Amber Carpenter, a 22-year-old woman from Slate Falls First Nation, has been arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder, contrary to Section 235 (1) of the Criminal Code. The accused has been remanded into custody and is set to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on April 13, 2023.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), in partnership with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. A post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.