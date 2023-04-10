FORT FRANCES – NEWS – A 26-year-old woman from Fort Frances, Kathleen Martin, has been charged with impaired operation by the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The charges stem from a traffic stop conducted by officers at the intersection of Third Street East and Armit Avenue in Fort Frances on April 8, 2023 at approximately 2:00 a.m. The stop was initiated after officers observed a traffic infraction, and further investigation led to the administration of an approved screening device. The driver was subsequently arrested and taken to the detachment for further testing.

Martin has been charged with operation while impaired and released from custody pending a court appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on May 29, 2023. In addition to the criminal charges, Martin’s driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and her vehicle impounded for seven days.

The OPP continues to urge all drivers to never get behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, as impaired driving is a serious offence that endangers the safety of all road users. Anyone who suspects that someone is driving while impaired should contact the police immediately.