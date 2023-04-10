Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect. Warmer more spring-like weather is headed into the region.

Thunder Bay

Hold onto your hats, Thunder Bay – it’s looking like a sun-tastic day ahead! You might even want to break out those shades and show off your best UV protection. With a high of 12, you’ll want to soak up that sweet, sweet vitamin D while it lasts.

But don’t get too attached to that sunshine, because tonight we’re in for a little bit of a tease with partly cloudy skies. Don’t worry though, the temperature will still be cozy with a low of plus 2. Time to break out the fuzzy socks and snuggle up!

Fort Frances

Well hello there Fort Frances, looks like you’re in for a treat today! The fog patches will be saying their goodbyes in the morning, making way for a mainly sunny day with a high of 14. But don’t get too excited, that pesky wind will be making an appearance in the afternoon at a speed of 20 km/h, so hold onto your hats!

And for all you brave souls venturing out in the morning, be prepared for a wind chill that will have you questioning why you left your cozy bed with a chilly minus 7. But fear not, the UV index will be a strong 6, so don’t forget your sunscreen!

As for tonight, things will be clearing up with a nice clear sky. But don’t let your guard down just yet, because those sneaky fog patches will be creeping back in overnight, bringing with them a low of minus 2. Time to snuggle up with your warmest blankets and enjoy the show!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Well, well, well, Dryden – looks like you’re in for a bit of a rollercoaster ride today! Don’t let those morning fog patches fool you, because the sun will be shining down on you for most of the day with a high of 11. But watch out for that pesky wind, it will be making an appearance in the afternoon at 20 km/h. If you’re lucky enough to be out and about in the morning, be prepared for a chilly wind chill of minus 7. Brrrr!

The UV index will be moderate at 5, so don’t forget your sunnies and sunscreen if you’re planning on soaking up some rays.

As for tonight, things will start off nice and clear. But don’t get too comfortable, because the clouds will be sneaking in after midnight, along with those tricky fog patches making a comeback. Time to snuggle up and enjoy the show with a low of minus 2. Just make sure to leave some room for those extra blankets!

Kenora

Howdy Kenora, looks like Mother Nature has a few tricks up her sleeve for you today! The morning fog patches will be saying their goodbyes, making way for a beautiful sunny day ahead. With a high of 11, it’s the perfect time to break out those summer clothes and soak up some rays. But watch out for that south wind gusting up to 40 km/h near noon! Hold onto your hats, folks!

If you’re an early bird braving the morning, be prepared for a chilly wind chill of minus 6. But don’t worry, the UV index will be high at 6, so don’t forget your sunscreen!

As for tonight, things will start off with just a few clouds, but don’t get too comfortable because the clouds will be creeping in near midnight along with those sneaky fog patches. The wind will be gusting up to 40 km/h again, so make sure to secure your patio furniture before settling in for the night. With a low of minus 1, it’s time to snuggle up and enjoy the show!

Wasaho Cree Nation

Hey there Wasaho Cree Nation, it’s your buddy Lance Matthews here to give you the scoop on today’s weather – and boy, is it a doozy!

We’ll start off with a mix of sun and cloud, but don’t let that fool you because it’s going to get cloudy in the morning. The wind will be blowing west at 20 km/h, but thankfully it will lighten up around noon. With a high of plus 5, it’s the perfect time to break out those shorts and show off those legs. But don’t forget your jacket, because the UV index will be low at 2.

As for tonight, things will be getting a little wet and wild with a 70 percent chance of rain showers late in the evening and overnight. But wait, there’s more – there’s also a risk of freezing rain! Yikes! Better break out those skates and start practicing your triple axels. The wind will be blowing north at 30 km/h before morning, bringing with it a low of zero. Time to snuggle up and enjoy the show – just make sure to keep a towel handy!