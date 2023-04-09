Thunder Bay – Weather – For Easter Sunday, the weather is looking alert and warning free.

Thunder Bay

The weather today will be as indecisive as a teenager trying to pick an outfit. We’re looking at a mix of sun and clouds, with fog patches that will slowly disappear in the morning. Later in the day, there’s a 30% chance of showers, so you might want to pack an umbrella in case the clouds decide to cry.

To add to the unpredictability, the wind will be playing a game of hot and cold, becoming southwest at 20 km/h near noon. The high will be 11 degrees, but don’t let that fool you as the wind chill will be minus 8 in the morning. And don’t forget your sunscreen, as the UV index is 5 or moderate.

As for tonight, the clouds will still be in a bit of a mood, with a 30% chance of showers in the evening and after midnight. It’ll be partly cloudy, so keep an eye out for any celestial shows that might be going on up above.

The low will be around zero, which means you might want to cozy up with a warm blanket and a hot beverage. Overall, the weather’s a bit unpredictable, but that’s just how we like it here in Thunder Bay!

Fort Frances

Good morning, Fort Frances! It’s going to be a bright and sunny day today, so grab your shades and enjoy the warmth. We’ll see some fog patches in the morning, but they’ll dissipate as the day goes on.

Keep an eye on the wind though, as it will be making its presence known. Starting in the morning, it’ll become southwest at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h. You might want to hold onto your hats or else they’ll be flying off your head!

The high for today will be around 13 degrees, which is perfect weather for a picnic or a walk in the park. Just don’t forget to wear sunscreen, as the UV index is 5 or moderate.

Moving on to tonight, the skies will have a few clouds, but they won’t be enough to dampen the mood. The wind will still be blowing, but at a gentler pace, up to 15 km/h. The low will be around minus 5 degrees, with a wind chill of minus 7 overnight. So, make sure to bundle up and keep warm!

That’s it for your Fort Frances forecast, folks. Enjoy the sun while it lasts, and stay warm when the night comes!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It looks like the sun’s putting on its best shades today, as we can expect mainly sunny skies. But don’t let that fool you, as the wind will be playing a bit of a trickster. Starting in the morning, it’ll become southwest at 30 km/h, with gusts up to 50 km/h. Hold onto your hats, or else they might fly away faster than a bird migrating south for the winter!

Despite the wind, the high for today will be around 13 degrees, which is perfect weather for enjoying some outdoor activities. Just make sure to wear sunscreen, as the UV index is 5 or moderate.

Moving on to tonight, the skies will be as clear as the path to your favorite coffee shop. The wind will still be blowing, but at a gentler pace, becoming light early in the evening. The low will be around minus 4 degrees, so you might want to snuggle up with a cozy blanket and a hot beverage.

That’s all for your Dryden forecast, folks. Enjoy the sunny skies while they last, and don’t forget to hold onto your hats!

Kenora

It’s going to be a bit of a moody day today, with mainly cloudy skies. But don’t worry, the clouds are planning on clearing out by noon, so you’ll get to enjoy some sunshine later in the day. Just make sure to be prepared for a bit of wind, as it will be becoming southwest at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h in the morning.

The high for today will be around 10 degrees, which is perfect weather for taking a nice walk or enjoying a warm cup of coffee. Just don’t forget to wear sunscreen, as the UV index is 5 or moderate.

As for tonight, the skies will be clear, giving you a perfect view of the stars. The wind will still be blowing, but at a gentler pace, becoming light early in the evening. The low will be around minus 3 degrees, with a wind chill of minus 5 overnight. So, make sure to bundle up and keep warm!

That’s all for your Kenora forecast, folks. Enjoy the clearing skies and the stars at night!

Wasaho Cree Nation

Lance Matthews reports, “It looks like we’ve got a sunny day ahead, which is great news for those of you who love to bask in the warmth of the sun. However, beware of the wind, as it will be blowing in like a bull in a china shop. Starting in the morning, it’ll become southwest at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h. So, hold onto your hats or else they might fly away faster than a squirrel running away from a dog!”

The high for today will be around 6 degrees, which is perfect weather for enjoying some outdoor activities. Just don’t forget that it’ll be a bit chilly in the morning, with a wind chill of minus 8. So, make sure to bundle up and keep warm!

As for tonight, the skies will be mainly cloudy, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to end. There’s a 40 percent chance of showers late in the evening and after midnight, so make sure to have your umbrellas handy. The wind will be shifting to the west at 20 km/h near midnight, so make sure to hold onto your hats once again. The low will be around plus 2 degrees, which is perfect weather for snuggling up in a cozy blanket.

That’s all for your Wasaho Cree Nation forecast, folks. Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, and don’t forget your umbrellas for later!