THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Port of Thunder Bay, which is Canada’s furthest inland port welcomed its first ocean-going vessel of the 2023 shipping season on Friday, April 7.

The MV Federal Dart, a Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier, which is five years old, docked at Superior Elevator to load Canadian Wheat.

On Saturday afternoon, while cargo loading operations were underway under clear skies, Captain Anuvarat Arora was presented with the ceremonial Top Hat by Pat Bushby, the Port Board Director. Chief Engineer Samit Sachan was also present, and both crew leaders received thank-you gifts for launching the ocean-going shipping season at Canada’s furthest inland port.

The Seaway route, via the Port of Thunder Bay, is an essential supply chain link for Canadian grain and potash exports, as well as imports of general and breakbulk cargo such as steel products. Shipping by ocean-going vessel is becoming more important at the port, with Salty visits rising by 43% in the last decade.

The Top Hat Ceremony was rounded out with a welcome from City of Thunder Bay Mayor Ken Boshcoff and remarks from Christeann Hryb of Thunder Bay Shipping, the vessel’s local agent. Canon Ed Swayze of the local Mission to Seafarers chapter provided a Seafarers’ blessing.

The Federal Dart will set sail for the United Kingdom on Sunday. Thunder Bay’s economy relies heavily on the port, which is critical for the shipping of goods to and from the region.