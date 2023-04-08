It’s time for the ultimate game where the top two teams in College Hockey, Quinnipiac, and Minnesota, are set to take on each other in Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Final on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Amalie Arena, Fla.

Venue: Amalie Arena, Fla.

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Start Time: 8:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm CT

TV Pass: OolaTV (anywhere)

After 2012 and 2016, Tampa is set to host the championship game for the third time. This year, the top two-ranked sides, the no. 1 seed Gophers and no. 2 seed Bobcats will battle for the glory. Talking about Minnesota (29-9-1) first, No. 1 seed knocked out Boston University in the NCAA semi-final by 6-2 and reached the Frozen Four for the fifth time and the second time in the championship game after winning back-to-back titles in 2002 and 2003.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Quinnipiac vs Minnesota Men’s Ice Hockey Preview:

Overall, Minnesota is tied with Boston University and Boston College with five national championships. Minnesota has the most dangerous blue line in the country this season, receiving 27 goals and 138 points from defensemen.

On the other hand, Quinnipiac (33-4-3) beat No. 3 Michigan by 5-2 in the NCAA semifinal and is one step away from creating history this year. Bobcats were the only side in this year’s Frozen Four group without a national title and would like to do what any other Quinnipiac side failed to achieve.

It’s the third time the Bobcats have reached the national title game over the last decade but failed to win the title both times, losing the 2013 championship game against Yale and the 2016 title game against North Dakota, which was also played at the same venue this year’s game is scheduled to take place.

In the semi-final, the Bobcats got 29 saves from sophomore Yaniv Perets against Michigan, who is leading the nation in wins (33) and goals-against average (1.48). Moreover, he is tied for the lead in shutouts (10) and is second in save percentage (.932).

Quinnipiac has the experience, depth, and all other necessary titles to take the title on Saturday night. Moreover, what separates them from others is their top offense. They’re third in the nation in goals (159, 4.0 per game), with Sam Lipkin (14 goals, 41 points), sophomore center Jacob Quillan (18 goals, 37 points), and sophomore right wing Collin Graf (20 goals, 58 points), combining for 52 goals and 136 points.