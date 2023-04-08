THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay Kings now know who their opponents will be for next week’s All-Ontario under-13 AAA championship, presented by BioSteel, April 12-16, at the Fort William Gardens.

Joining the host Kings at the seven-team event will be Hockey Northwestern Ontario representative Kenora Thistles, as well as the Markham Majors (GTHL); Nickel City Sons (NOHA); Ottawa Valley Titans (HEO); Whitby Wildcats (OMHA) and Sun County Panthers (Alliance).

Round robin play begins Wednesday as Thunder Bay takes on the Greater Toronto Hockey League-champion Majors at 10 a.m.

The Kings second match-up of the day will be at 7 p.m., as they go up against the Thistles, which will follow the opening ceremonies, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The top four teams will advance to the semifinals on Sunday, April 16, with the bronze medal game and championship match-up going later that same day.

Full event passes, for all 25 contests, ($55), along with single-day tickets ($16), are on sale online now via the following:

FULL

DAILY

Walk-up tickets will also be available at the Fort William Gardens Box Office throughout the event.

For further information on the 2023 All-Ontario U13 AAA Championship, presented by BioSteel, including online game-viewing subscriptions, via SIJHL TV, visit thunderbaykings.com.

2023 All-Ontario U13 AAA championship

April 12-16



Competing teams

Thunder Bay Kings (Host)

Kenora Thistles (HNO)

Nickel City Sons (NOHA)

Markham Majors (GTHL)

Ottawa Valley Titans (HEO)

Whitby Wildcats (OMHA)

Sun County Panthers (Alliance)

Schedule (All games at Fort William Gardens)



Wednesday, April 12

Majors vs. Kings 10 a.m.

Sons vs. Thistles 12 p.m.

Panthers vs. Wildcats 2 p.m.

Titans vs. Majors 4 p.m.

Opening ceremonies 6:30 p.m.

Kings vs. Thistles 7 p.m.



Thursday, April 13

Sons vs. Panthers 10 a.m.

Wildcats vs. Titans 12 p.m.

Thistles vs. Majors 2 p.m.

Kings vs. Sons 4 p.m.

Panthers vs. Titans 6 p.m.

Wildcats vs. Thistles 8 p.m.

Friday, April 14

Kings vs. Titans 10 a.m.

Majors vs. Panthers 12 p.m.

Sons vs. Wildcats 2 p.m.

Titans vs. Thistles 4 p.m.

Panthers vs. Kings 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Wildcats vs. Majors 8 a.m.

Titans vs. Sons 10 a.m.

Thistles vs. Panthers 12 p.m.

Kings vs. Wildcats 2 p.m.

Majors vs. Sons 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

Semifinal No. 1: 4th round robin vs. 1st round robin 10 a.m.

Semifinal No. 2: 3rd round robin vs. 2nd round robin 12 p.m.

Bronze medal game: 5 p.m.

Gold Medal game: 7:30 p.m.