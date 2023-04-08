THUNDER BAY – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings this morning.

Thunder Bay

Well hello there, Thunder Bay! Looks like we’re in for some light winds of up to 15 km/h today. Don’t worry, you won’t be swept away anytime soon. The sun is shining bright, so enjoy that Vitamin D! The high will be a cozy plus 4, but hold on tight because the wind chill is making it feel more like a chilly minus 17 this morning.

As for tonight, we’ve got a clear night sky in store for us. But don’t get too comfortable, folks, because things are about to get a little unpredictable. We’re talking about fog patches developing before morning – ooh la la, mysterious! The winds will continue to be light up to 15 km/h, so don’t worry about your hair getting all messed up. The low will be a frosty minus 6, and with the wind chill, it’ll feel like a brisk minus 9 overnight. Time to break out those cozy blankets!

Fort Frances

Hey there, Fort Frances! Today’s weather is going to keep you on your toes. We’ve got some sunshine coming your way, but don’t let that fool you – the wind is going to pick up and get a little feisty. By early afternoon, it’ll be blowing southeast at 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h – hold on to your hats, folks! The high will be a pleasant 8 degrees, but don’t get too comfortable because the wind chill is going to make it feel more like a bone-chilling minus 15 this morning.

Tonight, we’re in for a clear night sky, but the wind is going to continue to play games with us. It’ll be blowing southeast at 20 km/h, but then it’ll ease up and become as light as a feather by evening. The low will be hovering around zero degrees, so it’s time to bundle up and stay cozy. Don’t let that sneaky wind catch you off guard!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Hey there, Dryden! Looks like Mother Nature is in a good mood today and is serving up some sunshine for us. But wait, what’s that? The wind is going to become a bit of a troublemaker by late morning, blowing southeast at 20 km/h. Looks like it’s time to batten down the hatches! The high will be a comfortable 8 degrees, but don’t get too excited because the wind chill will make it feel more like a shivering minus 12 this morning.

As for tonight, we’re in for some clear skies, but the wind is still up to its old tricks. It’ll be blowing up to 15 km/h, so hold on to your hats, folks! The low will be a chilly minus 2 degrees, and with the wind chill, it’ll feel more like a brisk minus 7 overnight. Time to break out those cozy blankets and hot cocoa!

Kenora

Good day, Kenora! It looks like we’re in for some sunshine – hooray! But hold on to your hats, because the wind is about to join the party. It’ll be blowing southeast at 20 km/h this morning, so be sure to secure your loose belongings. The high will be a pleasant 8 degrees, but the wind chill will make it feel more like a frigid minus 10 this morning. Brr!

Tonight, we’ve got clear skies in store for us. But don’t let your guard down just yet, folks – the wind is still lurking around. It’ll be blowing southeast at 20 km/h, but then it’ll ease up and become as light as a feather early this evening. The low will be around plus 1 degree, so it’s time to trade in those winter jackets for a light sweater. Don’t let that sneaky wind catch you off guard!

Wasaho Cree Nation

It’s Lance Baxter with your weather.

Howdy, folks at Wasaho Cree Nation! Looks like the weather is playing some games with us today. We’ve got a mainly cloudy day in store, but don’t you worry – the clouds are about to clear out this morning. However, brace yourselves for some gusty winds blowing southwest at 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h. Hold on tight, folks! The high will be a cozy plus 2 degrees, but the wind chill will make it feel more like a chilly minus 12 this morning.

As for tonight, we’ve got a clear sky – no funny business this time! But the wind is still around and blowing southwest at 20 km/h, so keep a firm grip on your hats. The low will be around zero degrees, so it’s time to bundle up and keep warm. And hey, we’ve got a UV index of 4 or moderate, so don’t forget your sunscreen if you plan on taking a stroll. Stay warm and sunny, folks!