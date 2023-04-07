THUNDER BAY – As spring continues, weather permitting, many people are cleaning their homes and looking for places to donate usable used items they don’t need.

One place to consider is the Salvation Army Thrift Store. These not for profit stores offer clothing, furniture, cooking gear and more.

The proceeds help right here in Thunder Bay.

The Salvation Army Thrift Store is seeing a surge in customers who are turning to thrift stores for their shopping needs. While saving money is a popular reason for shopping secondhand, people are also coming to the stores for other reasons, such as being more environmentally conscious or discovering unique and vintage finds.

This trend has led to a 15 percent increase in traffic at The Salvation Army Thrift Store locations across Canada. However, the organization is struggling to keep its shelves stocked as donations have slowed down during the winter months.

Ted Troughton, Managing Director of The Salvation Army Thrift Store, says, “We are in urgent need of donations, across Canada, especially of everyday household items such as kitchen and home decor items, housewares, ceramics and small appliances. We hope people think of us when they are doing their Spring cleaning knowing that their donation will make a positive impact in their local communities.”

Funds raised through the sale of donations in the Thrift Stores help support The Salvation Army programs and services throughout the year, including meals, food banks, children’s breakfast programs, housing supports, substance-use recovery, and work preventing modern slavery and human trafficking.

To encourage Canadians to donate their unused items and make a positive impact on the planet and their community, The Salvation Army Thrift Store has launched its #EarthLovesThrift campaign. Anyone who drops off a donation before Earth Day on April 22 will receive an exclusive #EarthLovesThrift offer for 25% off on all clothing, along with a Donor Thank You coupon to save on their next purchase.

Donations can be made at any of The Salvation Army Thrift Store’s 115 Donor Welcome Centres across Canada. Locations and hours can be found on their website. By shopping and donating to The Salvation Army Thrift Store, customers are not only making a difference in their local communities but are also helping to divert thousands of pounds of clothing, textiles, and household items from local landfills.