By Eric Melillo MP

KENORA – POLITICS – I enjoyed spending time in Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls meeting with the township’s Municipal Council. I received an update on the work Council is doing and how the federal government can support municipalities. The government must work in a partnership with municipalities, and I look forward to continuing to work with every community in the Kenora riding. I ended the week visiting with students studying civics at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Kenora to talk about my role as a Member of Parliament and the importance of the democratic process.

As the week comes to a close, Canadians celebrate Easter. I hope everyone has a safe and happy Easter and are able to spend time with family.

Tax Increases

On April 1st, the Liberal government increased the carbon tax and excise tax on beer, wine, and spirits, despite calls from my Conservative colleagues and I to not raise taxes. Many Canadians are already struggling to feed their families, and these increases are only going to make life more unaffordable. Canadians will have to pay more to drive to work, heat their homes, and buy groceries.

The Liberals claim that you will receive more in rebates than you pay in carbon tax, but the Parliamentary Budget Officer has found this is not true for the average family. Conservatives believe we should protect our environment with technology, not taxes. We will keep fighting for common sense solutions and bring it home for Canadians.

Working for You

If you’re planning to be in Ottawa and are interested in attending Question Period or taking a tour of Parliament, please let me know and my office can help reserve Question Period and tour tickets.

As always, if there is anything my office can assist you with, please call me at 807-223-2182 (Dryden) or 807-468-2170 (Kenora) or email me at eric.melillo@parl.gc.ca.

Sincerely,

Eric Melillo

Member of Parliament

Kenora Riding