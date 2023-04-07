THUNDER BAY – Over the Easter weekend from Good Friday, April 7th until Easter Monday, April 10th, there will be a number of businesses which are closed.

Government offices and services, except for Thunder Bay Police and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue are closed.

Banks and Credit Unions are closed for Good Friday.

Marnics Mobile report that their holiday hours are Friday (April 7) – CLOSED, Saturday (April 8)- 10 AM to 7 PM, Sunday (April 9) – CLOSED, Monday (April 10) – 9 AM to 7:30 PM.

Home Depot will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday but the garden centre will be open.

The Hub on Victoria Avenue East is open regular hours this Easter Weekend. There’s a Pop Up Market on Saturday for you, your family and guests to enjoy.

Intercity Shopping Centre is closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

If you are dire for groceries, except for SKAFS in Current River all grocery stores are closed. Maltese is open Good Friday and will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Most restaurants are closed except for fast food. Check by calling ahead.

Thunder Bay Transit is operating Good Friday and Easter Sunday on the holiday schedule.