Thunder Bay – Weather – For Good Friday there are no weather alerts or warnings.

Thunder Bay

Alright, folks, hold on to your hats (or toques, as we say in Canada), because Thunder Bay is about to bring the heat! By heat, I mean a high of plus 2 degrees Celsius, but hey, we’ll take what we can get, am I right?

Just a heads up, though, the wind might be feeling a little frisky today, with gusts up to 15 km/hour. And if you’re an early riser, brace yourselves for a bone-chilling wind chill of minus 20 in the morning. So, if you were thinking of skipping the scarf, think again!

As for the UV index, it’s moderate at 4, so be sure to slather on some sunscreen if you plan on catching some rays.

Now, for the night owls out there, you’re in for a treat! The skies will be clear, and the winds will still be blowing up to 15 km/hour. But, alas, the temperature will be taking a dip, with a low of minus 9 degrees Celsius. And don’t forget about that pesky wind chill, which will be hovering at minus 16 overnight. So, bundle up, buttercup!

Fort Frances

Greetings, Fort Frances! The weather forecast is in, and it’s looking sun-tastic! That’s right, folks, the sun will be shining down on us with a high of plus 4 degrees Celsius. It’s time to dig out those shorts and flip-flops (just kidding, don’t do that).

But, before you get too excited, be warned that the wind will be whipping up to 15 km/hour that of won’t blow the roof off. And if you’re an early bird, you’ll want to bundle up with a wind chill of minus 18 in the morning. Brrr! It’s a good thing hot coffee exists.

As for the UV index, it’s moderate at 4, so make sure you slap on some sunscreen and rock those shades.

For all the night owls out there, get ready for a clear sky and still some wind blowing up to 15 km/hour. However, the temperature will be dropping with a low of minus 7 degrees Celsius. And once again, that pesky wind chill will be hanging around at minus 16 overnight. So, snuggle up, buttercup!

That’s all for now, Fort Frances! Stay warm, stay safe, and don’t forget to laugh at the weather – it’s the best way to cope.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Hey, hey, Dryden! Are you ready for some fun in the sun? ‘Cause that’s what we’ve got in store for you! The forecast is calling for sunshine and a high of plus 3 degrees Celsius. Time to break out the Hawaiian shirts and sunscreen (just kidding, but I won’t judge).

However, hold on to your hats, or maybe invest in a good touque, because the wind will be blowing up to 15 km/hour. And if you’re up with the birds, brace yourself for a chilly wind chill of minus 17 in the morning. Yikes! It’s a good thing you have that warm cup of coffee to keep you company.

Speaking of sun, the UV index will be moderate at 4, so don’t forget to protect your skin while you’re out basking in the rays.

As for the night-time, the sky will be clear, and the wind will still be blowing up to 15 km/hour. But the temperature will be dropping with a low of minus 7 degrees Celsius. And once again, that pesky wind chill will be lingering around at minus 15 overnight. So, snuggle up, buttercup!

There you have it, Dryden! Stay warm, stay safe, and try not to get blown away by the wind. And remember, laughter is the best medicine, especially when it comes to weather forecasts.

Kenora

Hey there, Kenora! Looks like Mother Nature has decided to grace us with some sunshine! That’s right, folks, it’s gonna be a sunny day with a high of plus 4 degrees Celsius. Get ready to soak up that Vitamin D and smile like the sun!

But, before you get too excited, make sure you hold onto your hats (or toques, if you’re Canadian), because the wind will be blowing up to 15 km/hour. And if you’re up early, bundle up for a bone-chilling wind chill of minus 19 in the morning. Ouch!

As for the UV index, it’s moderate at 4, so don’t forget to apply that sunscreen and protect your skin.

For all the night owls out there, the sky will be clear, and the wind will still be blowing up to 15 km/hour. However, the temperature will be dropping with a low of minus 7 degrees Celsius. And once again, that pesky wind chill will be sticking around at minus 13 overnight. It’s a good thing hot chocolate exists to warm you up!

Well, there you have it, Kenora! Stay warm, stay safe, and enjoy that sunny day. Remember, laughter is the best medicine, so try to find the humour in everything, even in weather forecasts!

Wasaho Cree Nation

Hey, Wasaho Cree Nation! Lance Matthew here with your weather report. And let me tell you, it’s looking bright and beautiful out there! That’s right, folks, it’s gonna be a sunny day with a high of plus 4 degrees Celsius. It’s time to put on your shades and let the sunshine in!

But, don’t let the sunshine fool you. The wind will be blowing up to 15 km/hour, and if you’re up with the roosters, you’ll want to bundle up for a frosty wind chill of minus 18 in the morning. Brrr, it’s cold out there!

As for the UV index, it’s moderate at 4, so don’t forget to protect your skin from those harmful rays. And if you’re looking to get a tan, well, you might want to reconsider.

For all you night owls, get ready for a clear sky and more wind blowing up to 15 km/hour. The temperature will be dropping with a low of minus 7 degrees Celsius. And once again, that pesky wind chill will be sticking around at minus 16 overnight. Looks like it’s time to bring out the blankets and snuggle up with a good book or movie.

Well, there you have it, Wasaho Cree Nation! Stay warm, stay safe, and enjoy that beautiful sunshine. And remember, laughter is the best medicine, especially when it comes to weather forecasts!