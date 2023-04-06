Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is calling on the public to help locate a missing person, 31-year-old Chantal Chapman.

Chantal was last seen on April 4th in the 400 block of George Street, and the police need your help to find her! She’s described as an Indigenous female, standing at approximately 5’7″ tall and weighing around 180lbs. Chantal has long, straight, dark brown hair and medium build, and she also has distinctive scars on both her wrists and forehead.

At the time of her disappearance, Chantal was wearing blue jeans and a winter coat with fur around the hood, and she may have had a backpack with her.

The police are urging anyone who may have seen Chantal or has any information about her whereabouts to come forward and contact them at (807) 684-1200. Alternatively, you can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com. Let’s all work together to bring Chantal home safely!