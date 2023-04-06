DRYDEN – NEWS – A recent investigation conducted by members of the Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) Dryden Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) has resulted in the arrest of one individual and the laying of multiple charges.

During the course of the investigation, OPP officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Memorial Avenue in the City of Dryden, leading to the seizure of suspected illicit substances and prohibited weapons, and the subsequent arrest of Winter NAPISH, a 34-year-old resident of Dryden, Ontario.

NAPISH has been charged under the Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for dangerous purpose, failure to comply with release order, possession of a Schedule I substance – methamphetamine, and possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine.

The accused is currently in police custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice – Kenora Regional Bail Court on April 6, 2023. The OPP’s Dryden CSCU continues to investigate this matter.