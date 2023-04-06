Thunder Bay – News – Sally Morgan, a 40-year-old Indigenous woman, has been reported missing in Thunder Bay. The Thunder Bay Police Service is now reaching out to the public for help in locating this member of the community.

According to TBPS, Sally was last seen in the area of Limbrick Place on April 1, 2023, and that is the last contact she had was with a family member. It’s been days since anyone has heard from her, and her loved ones are growing increasingly worried about her safety.

Sally Morgan is described as being 5’0″ tall with a small build, light brown shoulder-length hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jeans, a beanie hat, and laced-up boots. Unfortunately, no photo of her is available at this time.

If you have any information that could lead to Sally’s whereabouts, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service immediately at (807) 684-1200. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.