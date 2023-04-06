THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The City of Thunder Bay is seeking input from residents, workers, and business owners in and around the Parkdale area for a planning, engineering, and environmental study. Stantec Consulting Ltd. has been hired to conduct a Secondary Plan and Master Plan Municipal Class Environmental Assessment to identify and evaluate existing and potential future land uses, density, servicing, transportation, and environmental protection needs for the area.

To gather feedback from the community, an online survey has been launched as the first step of the Secondary Plan and Master Plan Study. This is the first of several opportunities for the public to comment on the possible future development. In-person Open Houses will also be held in the near future to provide project information.

Moira Davidson, an Urban Planner for Stantec, stated that “Studies like these help us to understand what people who live and work in the area want to see as the area continues to grow.” Aaron Ward, a Project Engineer with the City, also emphasized that “An updated Environmental Assessment will ensure that sensitive environmental areas, like the Williams Bog and the Neebing River, are properly evaluated in advance of possible future development in the Parkdale area.”

The Parkdale study area is bordered by Arthur Street to the south, Highway 11/17 to the north, Highway 61 to the east, and Mapleward Road to the west. The online survey will be available until April 30, 2023. To participate in the survey and stay updated on future notices, visit getinvolvedthunderbay.ca for more information.