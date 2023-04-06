THUNDER BAY – POLITICS – A trip to the grocery store is a matter of more money and less goods. While the rate of inflation has been coming down in recent months, the rising prices of goods and services is hitting families.

Federal Minister Karina Gould joins NetNewsLedger to talk about the federal governments plans to support and assist families.

The Grocery Rebate would help approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians and families across the country. This would mean a one-time payment of up to an extra $467 for eligible couples with two children; up to an extra $234 for single Canadians without children; and an extra $225 for seniors, on average.

Inflation is a silent predator that has been slowly creeping into the lives of Canadians, and it is hitting families especially hard. As the prices of goods and services continue to rise, families are finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet, let alone provide for their children’s basic needs. Inflation is a complex issue that is affected by many factors, including supply chain disruptions, global economic conditions, and government policies. However, its impact on families is undeniable, and urgent action is needed to address this issue.

What Else is the Government Proposing?

In addition to the new Grocery Rebate, Budget 2023 proposes more affordability measures including: Cracking down on predatory lending that takes advantage of some of the most vulnerable people in our communities, including low-income Canadians, newcomers, and seniors, often by extending very high interest rate loans; Cracking down on junk fees, including higher telecom roaming charges, event and concert fees, excessive baggage fees, and unjustified shipping and freight fees; Supporting hardworking small business owners by working with financial institutions to lower credit card transaction fees, while also protecting reward points for Canadian consumers offered by Canada’s large banks; and Making life more affordable for students with measures including increasing Canada Student Grants by 40 per cent and raising the interest-free Canada Student Loan limit from $210 to $300 per week of study.



One of the most significant ways that inflation is affecting families is through the rising cost of groceries. According to recent reports, food prices have risen by as much as 6% in Canada over the past year. This increase is due in part to supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as rising transportation costs and climate change-related events such as droughts and wildfires. For many families, these price increases mean that they have to make tough choices about what to buy and what to skip. They may have to forego certain types of food or brands that they used to buy and choose cheaper alternatives instead.