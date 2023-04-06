Thunder Bay – Weather – The weather appears to one where Old Man Winter is raging away refusing to give way to spring.

The winter weather continues.

Thunder Bay

Batten down the hatches, folks, because it’s gonna be flurries galore! You might want to stock up on hot chocolate and fuzzy socks, because we’re looking at 2 to 4 cm of snow coming your way. The wind will be whipping from the west at 20 km/h, so hold onto your hats! The high for the day will be colder than your ex’s heart at minus 2, with a bone-chilling wind chill of minus 13 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon. Don’t forget to layer up!

Tonight, we’ve got a 30 percent chance of flurries, so keep those snow shovels handy just in case. The wind will still be coming from the west at 20 km/h, but it’ll be taking a breather and becoming light in the evening. The low for the night will be colder than your in-laws’ welcome at minus 15, with a frosty wind chill of minus 12 in the evening. Bundle up, buttercup!

Fort Frances

Alright, folks, it’s time to bundle up and brace yourselves for some flurries in Fort Frances! But don’t worry, they won’t last forever. The snowstorm is expected to end late in the afternoon, leaving us with cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of flurries. You might want to put your shovels away though, because we’re only looking at a local amount of 2 to 4 cm. The wind will be changing direction and coming from the northwest at 20 km/h in the afternoon. The high for the day will be minus 1, with a bone-chilling wind chill of minus 14 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon. Who’s ready to build a snowman?

As for tonight, we’ll have mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries in the evening. The wind will be coming from the northwest at 20 km/h, but it’ll be taking a break and becoming light in the evening. The low for the night will be minus 13, with a wind chill of minus 3 in the evening and a teeth-chattering minus 16 overnight. So, make sure to snuggle up under a cozy blanket tonight!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Well, well, well, looks like we’re in for some flurries today, folks! Don’t worry though, they’ll be ending in the afternoon, leaving us with mainly cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of more flurries. It’s like the weather can’t make up its mind! The good news is that we’re only looking at a local amount of 2 cm, so no need to panic. The wind will be up to 15 km/h, which is basically just enough to make you feel like you’re in a winter wonderland. The high for the day will be minus 2, with a bone-chilling wind chill of minus 16 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon. Looks like we’ll have to bring out the heavy-duty winter coats again!

As for tonight, it’ll be mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries early in the evening. But don’t worry, it’ll be clearing up overnight, giving us a chance to catch a glimpse of the stars. The wind will still be up to 15 km/h, but at this point, we’re all used to it, right? The low for the night will be minus 15, with a wind chill of minus 10 in the evening. So, make sure to bring your pets inside and snuggle up under a cozy blanket tonight!

Kenora

Hey there, Kenora! Are you ready for some flurries today? They’ll be ending in the afternoon, but don’t get too excited just yet because we’re looking at a 40 percent chance of more flurries throughout the day. Looks like Mother Nature is playing tricks on us! Luckily, we’re only looking at a local amount of 2 cm, so no need to start building snow forts just yet. The wind will be picking up and coming from the northwest at 20 km/h late in the morning, making it feel like the Arctic tundra out there. The high for the day will be zero, with a bone-chilling wind chill of minus 17 in the morning. Yikes, that’s colder than a polar bear’s toenails!

As for tonight, it’ll be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries early in the evening. But don’t worry, it’ll be clearing up near midnight, giving us a chance to see the stars (if you’re lucky enough to have clear skies). The wind will still be up to 15 km/h, which is enough to make your hair look like a bird’s nest. The low for the night will be minus 12, with a wind chill of minus 5 in the evening and a frigid minus 14 overnight. So, make sure to put on those fuzzy socks and wrap yourself up in a warm blanket tonight!

Sachigo Lake