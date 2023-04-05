THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Due to extremely poor current and forecasted weather and road conditions, ALL SCHOOLS and SCHOOL BOARD OFFICES ARE CLOSED and STUDENT TRANSPORTATION is cancelled for today, Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Bus Cancellations – Wednesday, April 5, 2023

All buses will be cancelled on Wednesday, April 5 due to inclement weather and road conditions, except for Pickle Lake bus PL81.

This cancellation includes all buses in Kenora, Sioux Narrows, Red Lake, Ear Falls, Vermilion Bay, Dryden, Sioux Lookout, Ignace, and Upsala.