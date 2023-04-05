THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is appealing to the public for assistance in locating Helen YELLOWHEAD, a 28-year-old woman who has been reported missing. She was last seen on April 4, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m. in the Arthur Street West area.

YELLOWHEAD is described as an Indigenous female, standing 5’4″ tall, with a medium complexion, shoulder-length light brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pale green jacket and light brown boots. Unfortunately, there is no photograph of her available at this time.

Anyone with information about Helen YELLOWHEAD’s whereabouts is urged to contact the police at (807) 684-1200. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can provide tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.