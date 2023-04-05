DRYDEN – NEWS – On April 4, 2023, the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call reporting an assault on a civilian guard at the Dryden OPP Detachment at approximately 7:30 p.m. The officers found one individual with non life-threatening injuries.

Following the incident, the OPP arrested and charged 39-year-old Ralph ACKABEE from Dryden, Ontario, under the Criminal Code with Assault. The accused was held in custody at the Dryden OPP Detachment.

However, the OPP has now confirmed that the accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on May 15, 2023, to answer to the outstanding charges.

The OPP is urging anyone with any information about this or any other criminal offence to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or report online through https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/. They may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.