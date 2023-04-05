It was reported that a paramedic, who was responding to a call, had been assaulted, although the assault had ended by the time officers arrived. As officers approached an individual to make an arrest, a struggle ensued. The accused person was taken into custody and charged with assault and resisting arrest, but the latter charge has since been withdrawn.

The OPP Professional Standards Unit (PSU) launched an investigation in January 2023 into the circumstances surrounding the arrest. At that time, one officer was suspended with pay, under the terms of the Ontario Police Services Act, and another officer was placed on modified duties.

Today, on April 5, 2023, the OPP PSU has charged Provincial Constables Karl RANTA and Alexander MCEACHERN with assault, under section 266 of the Criminal Code. RANTA has been an OPP member for 44 months, and MCEACHERN has been a member for 22 months. Both officers have been suspended with pay, under the terms of the Police Services Act, pending the outcome of the court process.

The accused officers are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on May 4, 2023. NetNewsLedger.com will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.