The 22nd edition of the IIHF Women’s World Championship is set to take place at CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, from Wednesday, April 5, 2023, to Sunday, April 16, 2023. The prestigious international competition has returned to the Greater Toronto Area for the first time since 2000.

Canada is hosting the women’s world championship for the ninth time and has won six tournaments on home soil. Moreover, the 2022 Beijing Olympics winners have won the last two editions and would be looking to make it three in three. They’ve won all three gold medal games against the United States.

Regarding past winners, Canada is the most successful team at the IIHF Women’s World Championship with 12 gold medals (1990, 1992, 1994, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2007, 2012, 2021, 2022), eight silver medals (2005, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017) and one bronze medal (2019). Meanwhile, the United States comes second with nine gold medals.

Preview For IIHF Women’s World Championship

Canada head coach Troy Ryan announced three goaltenders, seven defenses, and thirteen forwards, including Kori Cheverie, Doug Derraugh, Rachel Flanagan, and Caroline Ouellette.

The roster includes 18 players that won Canada’s 12th gold medal last year (Ambrose, Campbell, Clark, Desbiens, Fast, Fillier, Jenner, Larocque, Maltais, Maschmeyer, Nurse, O’Neill, Poulin, Rattray, Shelton, Stacey, Turnbull, Zandee-Hart). Meanwhile, Serdachny will make her IIHF Women’s World Championship debut.

Moreover, Captain Marie-Philip Poulin, who last week became the first women’s hockey player to win the Northern Star Award, will enter the championship as the reigning Olympic gold medallist and back-to-back world champions.

The USA is the second-best side in World Championship with nine gold medals. They finished as runner-up at the 2022 IIHF Championship as they lost by 2-1 against Canada in the final. For this year’s championship, they’ve announced three goalies, fourteen forwards, and eight defenses. The roster includes many changes to the squad that represented the USA last year.

After getting cut from the 2022 roster, Abbey Murphy is back to the squad, and Britta Curl is also back for her first national team appearance since 2021. Five players, Haley Winn, Tessa Janecke, Gabbie Hughes, Becca Gilmore, Abbey Levy, and Nicole LaMantia, will make their world championship debuts.

Although many changes have been made, players who left their impact have also been included this year. Hilary Knight, Amanda Kessel, and Alex Carpenter remain in the forward group. Meanwhile, Lee Stecklein, Haley Scamurra, Kelly Pannek, Taylor Heise, Hannah Bilka, and Caroline Harvey are also included in the squad.

Last year’s championship was nothing less than a nightmare for Finland due to the suspensions and injuries they endured. They beat Canada in the semi-final and won a silver medal in 2019. However, they’ve been promoted to the top group and would like to make this year’s championship one to remember.

Moreover, France is back after replacing Denmark, who hosted last year’s event and finished 10th in the championship.

2023 IIHF Women’s World Championship Format:

The world championship will be played in a round-robin format; five teams from Group A and three from Group B will progress to the Play-off round.

After the conclusion of the preliminary round, the quarter-finals will occur between A1 vs B3, A2 vs B2, A3 vs B1, and A4 vs A5. In the semi-finals, the best-ranked side will take on the lowest-ranked semi-finalist, the 2nd-best-ranked semi-finalist will play against the 3rd-best ranked semi-finalist, with winners to play the final, and the losers to go to the Bronze Medal game. The quarter-final losing sides will play placement games in a knockout format. The winner of the 5th-place game will book its spot in Group A seeding for next year. The remaining teams (7th to 10th) will be ranked according to 1.

2023 IIHF Women’s World Championship Teams:

Ten teams will be participating in the championship and are divided into two groups, A and B, with five teams in each group:

Group A: Canada, USA, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Japan

Group B: Finland, Sweden, Hungary, Germany, France

2023 IIHF Women’s World Championship Schedule:

Following is the complete schedule of the championship:

Wednesday, April 5, 2023:

France vs Finland – 11:00 am ET

USA vs Japan – 3:00 pm ET

Canada vs Switzerland – 7:00 pm ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023:

Germany vs Sweden – 11:00 am ET

Japan vs Czech Republic – 3:00 pm ET

France vs Hungary – 7:00 pm ET

Friday, April 7, 2023:

Switzerland vs USA – 11:00 am ET

Finland vs Germany – 3:00 pm ET

Czech Republic vs Canada – 7:00 pm ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023:

Sweden vs Hungary – 11:00 am ET

Japan vs Canada – 7:00 pm ET

Sunday, 9 April 2023:

Finland vs Sweden – 11:00 am ET

USA vs Czech Republic – 3:00 pm ET

Germany vs France – 7:00 pm ET

Monday, April 10, 2023:

Hungary vs Finland – 11:00 am ET

Switzerland vs Japan – 3:00 pm ET

Canada vs USA – 7:00 pm ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023:

Hungary vs Germany – 11:00 am ET

Sweden vs France – 3:00 pm ET

Czech Republic vs Switzerland – 7:00 pm ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023:

QF vs QF – 10:00 am ET

QF vs QF – 1:30 pm ET

QF vs QF – 5:00 pm ET

QF vs QF – 8:30 pm ET

Friday, April 14, 2023:

PL vs PL – 3:00 pm ET

PL vs PL – 7:00 pm ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023:

SF vs SF – 12:00 pm ET

SF vs SF – 4:00 pm ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023: