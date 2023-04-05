FORT WILLIAM FN – BUSINESS – “Impala Canada has invested around CDN$850,000 to date to restore the Shebandowan West site to its original, natural condition, including capping the historic mine infrastructure and safely securing the mine portal. The majority of the first phase of closure work was completed by Dingwells and CSL Environmental, both joint ventures with Fort William First Nation,” said Tim Hill, CEO of Impala Canada.

Fort William First Nation will lead the revegetation and reseeding process of Shebandowan West in the second phase of closure, selecting seed mixtures and tree seedlings to restore the site to its natural environment. Local topsoil will also be utilized in the process.

“Going forward, Impala Canada will conduct annual water testing at the site, as defined by the closure plan,” added Hill.

“We are pleased to be part of the responsible, accountable closure of the Shebandowan West site with Impala Canada, and we look forward to curating the re-greening of the site in a way that is respectful and supportive of the land and the local community,” said Cheryl St. James, Economic Development Officer for Fort William First Nation.

Colin Hovi, Mineral Exploration and Development Consultant at the Ministry of Mines, acknowledged Impala Canada’s work in fostering healthy relationships with Indigenous communities and ensuring all work is completed to minimize any lasting environmental effects with respect to its Shebandowan West advanced exploration project.

Fort William First Nation will lead a traditional ceremony to bless the land, marking the final phase of the closure of Shebandowan West in the fall.

“All operating mines have a mine closure plan that is regulated by the province’s Ministry of Mines; the closure plan is updated and amended throughout the course of the mine’s life as the asset evolves,” explained the article.

Impala Canada, the owner and operator of the Lac des Iles Mine, located 90 minutes northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, has been in operation for almost 30 years. The LDI Mine is one of only two known pure palladium sources in North America, with a workforce of over 1,000 employees and contractors.