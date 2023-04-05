THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The winter storm warning continues.

Today, expect a wintry mix of heavy snow and ice pellets with the potential for a thunderstorm early this morning. There’s also a risk of freezing rain and local blowing snow. The east winds will be strong, gusting up to 70 km/h, but they will gradually diminish to 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h by late this afternoon. The temperature will remain steady near minus 1, with a wind chill of minus 14 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon. The UV index will be low, at 1.

Tonight, there will be periods of ice pellets changing to snow, with a risk of freezing rain early in the evening. The total snow and ice pellet accumulation is expected to be around 2 to 4 cm. The winds will shift to the west and be slightly less intense, gusting up to 40 km/h. The low temperature will drop to minus 7, with a wind chill of minus 6 this evening and minus 14 overnight.

This has created weather related closures:

Lakehead University: Due to the inclement weather in our region,, all on-campus classes at Lakehead Thunder Bay are cancelled today (Wednesday, April 5).

Please check with your instructor to see if remote alternatives will be made available.

All campus services and offices will remain open. All members of the University community are advised to exercise caution as the roads may be hazardous, and assess for yourselves whether you come to campus or work from home, if possible.

Thunder Bay Schools: Due to extremely poor current and forecasted weather and road conditions, ALL SCHOOLS and SCHOOL BOARD OFFICES ARE CLOSED and STUDENT TRANSPORTATION is cancelled for today.

OPEN

Confederation College: Campuses remain open. The Thunder Bay and region campuses at Confederation College will be open today (April 5, 2023). Students and employees are asked to take care when getting to campus, leave extra time for travel and proceed with caution. If you have any questions, please contact security at 807- 475-6324 or security@confederationcollege.ca.

Thunder Bay Transit is operating. Buses on some routes may be delayed.

NetNewsledger will be updating this post as other closures are announced.