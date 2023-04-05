Thunder Bay – Weather – The weather forecast from Winnipeg to Thunder Bay and points east can be summed up in one word. That word is SNOW.

So get out the shovels, wax ’em up and make sure that you are prepared for the weather.

Postpone highway travel unless absolutely critical, and then decide if it is that vital.

Thunder Bay

Good morning, Thunder Bay! Looks like we’re in for a wintery mix of snow and ice pellets today. Don’t worry, you won’t need your blender for this mix, but you might need your ice scraper! In the morning, we’ll have some heavy snow mixed with ice pellets, but by afternoon, it’ll be ice pellets mixed with snow. Oh, and watch out for some potential freezing rain throughout the day. It’s going to be quite windy too, with gusts up to 70 km/h, so hold on to your hats!

Temperatures will remain steady around minus 1, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel like minus 14 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon. So, bundle up and stay warm, folks! And don’t forget your sunglasses, or should I say, snow goggles? The UV index will only be 1, so not much sunshine to soak up today.

As for tonight, we can expect periods of ice pellets changing to snow in the evening. There’s a risk of some freezing rain early in the evening, but let’s hope that doesn’t put a damper on any of your plans. We’re looking at 2 to 4 cm of snow and ice pellets, so be prepared for some slippery sidewalks and roads. The wind will calm down a bit, with gusts up to 40 km/h from the west. The low tonight will be minus 7, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel like minus 6 in the evening and a chilly minus 14 overnight. Stay cozy and safe, Thunder Bay!

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the City of Thunder Bay extending into Wednesday. Snow and ice pellet accumulations of 15 to 25 centimetres are expected and rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult.

Be prepared for winter driving conditions:

Slow down,

Give other vehicles lots of room,

Have patience with other drivers, and

Pay extra attention for pedestrians and cyclists.

Please be careful when approaching a plow or sander and give them extra room to work. Find more information on the City’s response to Snow and Ice at www.thunderbay.ca/snow

Fort Frances

Hello, Fort Frances! Brace yourselves for some heavy snow and local blowing snow today. We’re talking about 10 to 20 cm of snow, so you might want to build yourself a snow fort and hunker down for a cozy day indoors. The wind will be coming from the northeast at 30 km/h with gusts up to 50, so it’s going to be quite blustery out there. Highs will be around minus 4, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel like minus 16 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon. So, grab your toques and mittens, folks!

As for tonight, we can expect more snow, but thankfully, only about 2 to 4 cm this time. The wind will shift to the west at 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 near midnight, so it won’t be as strong as earlier in the day. Lows will be around minus 8, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel like minus 8 in the evening and minus 14 overnight. So, snuggle up under a warm blanket and enjoy the winter wonderland outside.

The UV index will only be 1 today, so don’t forget to put on some sunscreen…just kidding! Get your hot cocoa ready and enjoy the snowy scenery, Fort Frances!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Hey there, Dryden and Vermilion Bay! Looks like we’re in for some heavy snow and local blowing snow today. We’re talking about 10 to 20 cm of snow, so you might want to put on your snowshoes and get ready for some winter fun. The wind will be coming from the northeast at 30 km/h with gusts up to 50, so it’s going to be quite gusty out there. Highs will be around minus 6, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel like minus 18 in the morning and minus 13 in the afternoon. So, bundle up and stay warm!

As for tonight, we can expect more snow, but thankfully, only about 2 to 4 cm this time. The wind will shift to the northeast at 20 km/h, but it will become light late in the evening. Temperatures will remain steady around minus 10, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel like minus 10 in the evening and minus 15 overnight. So, be sure to tuck yourself in under a warm blanket and enjoy the snowfall.

The UV index will only be 1 today, so don’t forget to put on your shades…just kidding, you won’t need those today! Get your snow gear on and enjoy the snowy scenery, Dryden and Vermilion Bay!

Kenora

Hello, Kenora! Looks like we’re in for some heavy snow and local blowing snow today. We’re talking about 10 to 20 cm of snow, so you might want to grab your shovels and start clearing the driveway early. The wind will be coming from the northeast at 30 km/h with gusts up to 50, so it’s going to be quite gusty out there. Highs will be around minus 4, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel like minus 18 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon. So, make sure to bundle up and stay warm!

As for tonight, we can expect more snow, but thankfully, only about 2 to 4 cm this time. The wind will shift to the northwest at 20 km/h, so it won’t be as strong as earlier in the day. Lows will be around minus 10, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel like minus 9 in the evening and minus 17 overnight. So, keep those blankets handy and enjoy the snowy scenery from indoors.

The UV index will only be 1 today, so don’t forget to put on your sunscreen…just kidding, you won’t need that today! Grab your hot cocoa and enjoy the winter wonderland, Kenora!

Wasaho Cree Nation

Hey there, Wasaho Cree Nation! It’s your favorite funny weatherman, Lance Matthews, here to bring you the forecast with a smile!

Today’s forecast is looking sunny and bright, but don’t get too excited because a mix of sun and clouds is expected around noon. The wind will also be blowing from the east at 30 km/h with gusts up to 50, so make sure you’ve got your hair tied up tight or it might end up all over the place! Highs will be around minus 8, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel like minus 27 in the morning and minus 17 in the afternoon. So, make sure to layer up and keep warm, folks!

Tonight, things will be getting a little cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of light snow creeping in overnight. The wind will still be gusting from the east at 30 km/h with gusts up to 50, so hold onto your hats and don’t let them blow away! Lows will be around minus 15, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel like minus 19 in the evening and minus 27 overnight. Brrrr! Better stay snuggled up indoors, folks!

And don’t forget, the UV index will be at 3 today, which is moderate, so if you’re planning on soaking up some rays, make sure to slap on some sunscreen!

Well, that’s all from me, your funny weatherman, Lance Matthews. Stay warm and keep smiling, Wasaho Cree Nation!

Winnipeg

Hey there, Winnipeg! Are you ready for some snowy fun? Well, hold onto your toques because it’s coming your way!

Today’s forecast is calling for snow, and I’m not talking about a light dusting, folks! We’re talking about heavy snow, with blowing snow in open areas and a total amount of 10 cm. And to make things more exciting, the wind will be gusting from the north at 40 km/h with gusts up to 60! So, if you’re out and about, make sure to hold onto your hats and scarves or they might end up in the next town over! Highs will be around minus 5, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel like near minus 17. Brrrr!

Tonight, the snow will keep on coming with periods of snow and an additional 2 cm of snow expected. The wind will shift to the northwest, but it will still be gusting at 30 km/h with gusts up to 50, so be prepared for some more blowing snow action! Lows will be around minus 8, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel like near minus 17. So, make sure to snuggle up under the covers and keep warm, folks!

And don’t forget, the UV index will be at 1 today, which is low, so don’t expect to get a tan anytime soon!