Thunder Bay – News – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a structural fire on Saturday evening around 10:30 pm in the 1200 block of Donald St. E. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered moderate smoke emanating from the rear of the building.

Firefighters acted fast and were able to control the fire from the exterior of the building, using water to extinguish the flames on the second story.

Thankfully, all occupants had already evacuated the building before the firefighters arrived, and there were no reports of injuries to any civilians or firefighters.

A total of six pumpers, an aerial ladder, and a command vehicle responded to the incident. Thunder Bay Fire Rescue urges residents to ensure that all smoking materials are properly discarded and that all smoke detectors are in working order.