The demand for components, like transducers and sensors, has been on a constant rise. They are often needed to manufacture cutting-edge micro-motion control and positioning systems. Miniaturised coils are necessary for many of these tiny components. However, joining ultra-fine wires for these coils can be an intricate part of the manufacturing process. Additionally, the winding of microscopic coils with ultra-fine wires could get significantly challenging if there is any constraint on the shape or size of the coil.

Due to several lags in the traditional coil winding technique, meeting the current requirement of small enough coils can be challenging. Therefore, anyone requiring specialised micro coils should always consult a Coil Winding Specialist with access to a cutting-edge technology.

Efficient Coil Production Techniques

A significant production problem is protecting the layer of insulation covering the conducting wire from any damage. Another problem is that the ultra-fine wires are difficult to join because of their size.

Many specialised manufacturers today have been developing the necessary techniques and processes which allow the production of coils at competitive rates. A Coil Winding Specialist would also manage to dig out solutions to the above-mentioned challenges in the guise of a refined and innovative thermo-pressure bonding technology. The uniquely advanced thermo-compression process has allowed the Coil Winding Specialist to join standardised ultra-fine wires, that could be just 9 microns (0.00035″ 8–10 times thinner than a human hair).

Benefits of Micro Compression Bonding

Micro compression bonding has several benefits, including:

Safer manufacturing process – No danger of harming sensitive or delicate components

Strain relief at connections

Reduced noise levels

The automated robust manufacturing method — reduces human error due to worker experience & skill levels.

Lower production costs—using mass production (compared to alternatives)

Highly reliable connection—no oxidisation

Examples of Connections

With thermo-pressure bonding, you can achieve:

Metal-to-metal micro-coils connections to a printed circuit board employing thicker intermediate wires

Connection between Micro coils to a support system with the use of metal-plated terminals

Miniature copper thermocouples to ultra-fine wires

This thermo-pressure bonding method creates highly dependable molecular bonds that are corrosion-free, and strain-free. Also, the method is far less expensive than conventional soldering or welding. The technology has been extensively tested in various customer environments and production processes. Its comprehensive & thorough implementation has proven it to be suitable for both disposable and long-life medical products like permanent implants.

How Can a Specialist Coil Manufacturer Help You

With access to cutting-edge technology, a Coil Winding Specialist can meet your requirements by employing the least resources needed. Their experience also helps them bring you solutions at the most competitive rates, thus saving you a lot of money.

Applications

Few of the many applications that can benefit from this cutting-edge technology: