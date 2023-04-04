THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Riverdale Road will be closed today to allow the completion of Water work in the Mount Forest area. The work is being completed on the water main feeding the areas north of Highway 61, west of Mount Forest Boulevard, as well as west of and including Mountain Rd. While the work is underway, residents in the area may notice low water pressure.

The work is anticipated to be completed and the road reopened by the end of the day.

An alternate route is available via 20th Side Road. Motorists are asked to obey the construction signs, drive with caution in the area and to contact City Dispatch at 625-2195 if they experience any issues.

Once the work is completed and pressure restored, residents in the Mount Forest area may notice discolouration of the water from their taps. If there is discolouration, residents are advised to complete the following steps:

Do not open any HOT water taps. Open only one COLD water tap (a tap that does not have a water filter system attached to it) and allow the water to flow at a medium flow until the water runs clear. Once the single COLD water tap is running clear, open all other taps including HOT water taps and flush until all water runs clear.

Running cold water taps for five minutes should clear any discoloured water. If discolouration returns, please repeat steps 1-3.

If residents in the area have any questions or concerns, or experience any water quality issues, they are asked to contact Infrastructure & Operations Dispatch at 625-2195.