Dryden, Ontario – On April 3, 2023, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden Detachment responded to a report of trespassing at an area business on Government Street in the City of Dryden. The incident resulted in the arrest of two individuals, who were charged and held for bail.

The officers arrived at the scene around 4:20 p.m. and found the two individuals involved. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that both parties were wanted on warrants and were also found to be breaching conditions of their release.

Monique Olsen, 34-year-old of Ignace, Ontario, was arrested and charged with failing to comply with conditions of release. Olsen was held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on April 5, 2023, to answer to their outstanding charges.

Shawn Polyn, 38-year-old of Dryden, Ontario, was also arrested and charged with failing to comply with conditions of release and breaching conditions of the probation order. The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on April 5, 2023, to answer to their outstanding charges.

The OPP reminds the public to report any suspicious activity to help maintain public safety and prevent crime.