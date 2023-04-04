Truepic, Revel.ai, and AI expert Nina Schick have released the world’s first digitally transparent “deepfake” video created by artificial intelligence. The video, entitled “Mirror of Reflection,” showcases how generative AI technologies can deceive our senses and distort our perception of reality. However, the groundbreaking development proves that it is now possible for creators and generative AI companies to stamp their content as computer-generated upon creation, allowing for more transparency about the origin of digital content.

The tamper-evident seal used to mark the video was developed by Truepic, a provider of authenticity infrastructure for the Internet, and is compliant with the open content provenance standard developed by the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA). The seal allows media to be created and disseminated across any compliant editing service, platform, website, or browser with full transparency about its origin and edits online.

The video was created by Revel.ai’s advanced AI modeling based on a multi-camera capture, highlighting the potential risk posed by generative AI tools to consumers, businesses, and society without authenticity infrastructure and transparency tools. The transparency tools used to responsibly disclose the Mirror of Reflection video as a deepfake are privacy-first and opt-in, allowing consenting creators to attach transparent details to any piece of content the moment it is created.

The development is a significant step towards a safer, more authentic internet where audiences can make more informed financial, personal, and informational decisions without having to guess what they are looking at. Truepic, Revel.ai, and Nina Schick are aiming to highlight a future where all content on the internet can transparently display where it came from, eliminating any confusion that may result from AI-generated content.

Jeff McGregor, CEO of Truepic, said, “The integrity of our information ecosystem relies on our ability to have a shared sense of reality, and that starts with responsible disclosure of where content originates from. Our partnership with Revel.ai and Nina Schick highlights that a more authentic internet is possible today by transparently marking whether content is human or computer-generated. This advancement opens up the ability for AI-generated content to flourish, while mitigating the potentially devastating impact on our information ecosystem and society at large.”

Revel.ai, based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is a digital artist agency and industry leader in hyperrealistic, synthetic content creation using artificial intelligence. AI expert Nina Schick is the founder of Tamang Ventures, an advisory and creative firm focused on Generative AI, and creator of ‘The Era of Generative AI’ online community. She is also the author of “DEEPFAKES,” the first book published on AI-generated content.