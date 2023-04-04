Thunder Bay – Weather – There are weather alerts and warnings out across the region. A developing Colorado Low is going to drop snow over the next 36 hours.

Thunder Bay

Want to hear about the Thunder Bay weather forecast? Brace yourself, because it’s going to be a wild ride!

So, we’ve got a classic Canadian weather combo coming atcha: cloudy skies and a 40% chance of flurries in the AM and early afternoon. But wait, there’s more! Starting in the afternoon, we’re gonna get hit with some serious snow and blowing snow action, thanks to our trusty east winds gusting up to 50 km/h. Oh, and did I mention the high is gonna be a whopping minus 2? Brrr, grab your parkas, folks!

In the morning, the wind chill is gonna make it feel like minus 18 (yikes), but don’t worry – by the afternoon, it’ll warm up to a balmy minus 10. And if you’re into UV rays, we’ve got a moderate index of 3 headed your way.

Now, as for tonight, get ready for some real fun. We’ve got heavy snow mixed with periods of ice pellets, and local blowing snow to boot! Oh, and did I mention we’re expecting a cool 10-15 cm of snow and ice pellet accumulation? Sounds like the perfect weather to curl up with a good book and a warm drink, am I right?

Fort Frances

Are you ready for the Fort Frances weather report? Let’s dive right in!

Looks like we’ve got some classic Canadian weather headed our way – cloudy skies and periods of snow beginning early in the afternoon. But wait, there’s more! Our trusty east winds are going to be whipping around at 20 km/h, becoming light early in the morning, and then cranking up to 30 km/h gusting to 50 by mid-morning. Batten down the hatches, folks!

The high for the day is a chilly minus 2, with a wind chill of minus 14 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon. Better bundle up if you’re heading out! Oh, and if you’re into UV rays, we’ve got a low index of 2 headed your way.

Now, for tonight – get ready for some serious snow action! We’re looking at a cool 10-15 cm of snow, thanks to our gusty northeast winds at 40 km/h gusting to 70. The low for the night is a bone-chilling minus 8, with a wind chill of minus 10 in the evening and a whopping minus 18 overnight. Better get those hot cocoa mugs ready, folks!

So, there you have it – the Fort Frances weather report, brought to you with a side of humour. Stay warm and stay safe out there, my friends!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Well hello there, my fellow weather enthusiasts! It’s time for your Dryden forecast, and boy oh boy, do we have some weather headed our way!

Starting off the day, we’ve got some clouds moving in – looks like they’re going to be joining us for the rest of the day. But wait, what’s that? A 30% chance of flurries late in the afternoon? Well, well, well, looks like we might get a surprise visit from the snow fairy!

Our winds are going to be picking up as well, starting at a mere 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning, but don’t worry – they’ll be whipping around at a speedy 30 km/h gusting to 50 by the evening. Hold onto your hats, folks!

The high for the day is going to be a frosty minus 3, with a wind chill of minus 19 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon. Brrr, better bundle up if you’re heading outside! Oh, and if you’re into UV rays, we’ve got a moderate index of 3 headed your way.

Now, for tonight – get ready for some real fun! We’ve got cloudy skies and a 30% chance of flurries early in the evening. But wait, it gets better – we’re also expecting some snow and local blowing snow, with a cool 5-10 cm of accumulation. Thanks, east winds at 30 km/h gusting to 50! The low for the night is minus 10, with a wind chill of minus 12 in the evening and a bone-chilling minus 20 overnight. Better bust out those blankets and space heaters, folks!

Kenora

Good day, my fellow weather watchers! It’s time to talk about the Kenora forecast, and let me tell you, we’ve got a doozy of a day ahead.

We’ll start off with a mix of sun and cloud – always a nice way to kick off the day. But wait, what’s that? Clouds moving in in the afternoon? Looks like we’ve got a 30% chance of flurries late in the day – snow in April, can you believe it? Mother Nature sure has a sense of humour!

Our winds will be picking up as well, starting at a calm 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. But don’t worry, they’ll be ramping up to a speedy 30 km/h gusting to 50 by the evening. Hold onto your hats, folks!

The high for the day is going to be a chilly minus 2, with a wind chill of minus 17 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon. Better bundle up if you’re heading outside! Oh, and if you’re into UV rays, we’ve got a moderate index of 3 headed your way.

Now, for tonight’s festivities – we’ve got cloudy skies and a 30% chance of flurries early in the evening. But wait, there’s more! We’re also expecting some snow, with a generous 5-10 cm of accumulation. Thanks, east winds at 30 km/h gusting to 50 – you really know how to bring the party!

But wait, there’s even more – we’ve also got local blowing snow before morning. Because what’s a good snowstorm without a little bit of drama, right?

The low for the night is minus 10, with a wind chill of minus 9 in the evening and a bone-chilling minus 19 overnight. Better bundle up and make a cup of cocoa, folks – it’s going to be a cold one.

Wasaho Cree Nation

Hey there, Lance Matthews here with the Wasaho Cree Nation forecast. Looks like we’ve got a mainly cloudy day ahead, with some chilly temperatures to match.

Winds will be up to 15 km/h, but don’t worry, it’s nothing we can’t handle. The high for the day is going to be a brisk minus 10, with a wind chill of minus 30 in the morning and minus 14 in the afternoon. So, if you’re heading out, make sure to bundle up and watch out for frostbite – it’s no joke!

UV index is low, at 2, so no need to worry about those pesky rays today.

As for tonight, we’re looking at partly cloudy skies and winds up to 15 km/h. The low for the night is a chilly minus 19, with a wind chill of minus 15 in the evening and a bone-chilling minus 28 overnight. So, if you’re heading out, make sure to bundle up extra tight and keep an eye out for that frostbite!

Well, there you have it – the Wasaho Cree Nation forecast, brought to you by yours truly, Lance Matthews. Stay warm and stay safe out there, folks!