THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As of 4:18 PM EDT Monday 3 April 2023, a Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the area.

A winter storm is expected to begin late Tuesday, bringing hazardous conditions including snow and ice pellet accumulations of 15 to 25 cm, peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm/hour, reduced visibility due to heavy snow and local blowing snow in exposed areas, and strong wind gusts up to 70 km/h.

The snow is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon or evening and taper off Wednesday night. It may be mixed with ice pellets or freezing rain at times, potentially lowering snowfall amounts. The heaviest snow is expected Tuesday evening for areas near the Minnesota border and the Lakehead area, while regions north of Lake Superior will see the heaviest snow before dawn Wednesday.

Please be advised that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Stay safe and take necessary precautions to prepare for the winter storm.