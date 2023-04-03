THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Old man winter seems to be like the typical grumpy old man refusing to give way to a beautiful spring.

Hold on to your snow boots, folks! It’s a Winter Storm Warning in Thunder Bay!

Starting late Tuesday, we’ll be getting hit with all sorts of winter hazards, including snow and ice pellet accumulations of 15 to 25 cm, peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm/hour, reduced visibility due to heavy snow and local blowing snow in exposed areas, and strong wind gusts up to 70 km/h.

Snow will be falling from Tuesday afternoon or evening and won’t be tapering off until Wednesday night. Be warned, the snow may be mixed with ice pellets or freezing rain at times, potentially lowering snowfall amounts.

The real party starts on Tuesday evening near the Minnesota border and the Lakehead area, where we’re expecting the heaviest snow. And if you’re in regions north of Lake Superior, you’ll see the most snow before dawn on Wednesday.

Better start warming up those shovels, folks! Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

So, get ready to have some winter fun, Thunder Bay!