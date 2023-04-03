THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay police have arrested three individuals and seized a substantial quantity of cocaine and cash following searches of two south-side homes on Saturday morning. The police, with the assistance of the Intelligence Unit, executed search warrants on residential addresses on Syndicate Avenue South and McGregor Avenue.

The search warrants were obtained as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activities taking place at these locations. During the searches, police found a significant amount of suspected cocaine, cash, and paraphernalia commonly associated with drug trafficking.

Five individuals were arrested in connection with this investigation, and one male attempted to flee from the police on foot after being arrested at Syndicate Avenue. However, he was caught a short while later in the Christina Street area.

The total street value of the seized drugs was estimated to be nearly $135,000, while over $16,500 CAD was seized in currency. The suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

The following individuals have been charged:

Joshua Savannah Cuthbert, 25, of Victoria, BC, with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Steven Alexander Maitland, 35, of Brampton, Ont., with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Valerie Anne Swan, 55, of Thunder Bay, with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Steven Tiboni, 61, of Thunder Bay, with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

A 17-year-old male from Brampton, Ont., with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The identity of the 17-year-old accused is being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Tiboni was released from custody with conditions and a future appearance date, while the other three accused were remanded into custody with future appearance dates after appearing in bail court on Sunday, April 2.

The TBPS have emphasized their commitment to investigating and combating drug trafficking activity in the city and have encouraged anyone with information on drug-related crimes to come forward.