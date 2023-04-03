GREENSTONE – NEWS – The driver of a commercial motor vehicle that crashed into two residences on Highway 11 in Beardmore on March 17, 2023, has been charged by the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The OPP, with the help of Mississauga OPP, completed an investigation that led to the 24-year-old individual of Brampton being charged with Careless Driving under the Highway Traffic Act. The accused is set to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Greenstone on a future date to answer to the charges.

The OPP is committed to ensuring the safety of all road users across Ontario and encourages the public to report cases of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving by calling 1-888-310-1122.