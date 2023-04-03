At around 5:30 a.m., the OPP detachment was alerted about the collision and immediately dispatched officers to the location. Upon investigation, they discovered that the driver had been impaired by alcohol, leading to his subsequent arrest. The driver was taken to the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment for further testing.

Jason Woolsey, the accused, has been charged with Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs under the Criminal Code, and is set to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on May 15, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to ensuring the safety of the public on the roads by enforcing strict measures against alcohol and drug-impaired drivers. The public is encouraged to report any suspected cases of impaired driving to 9-1-1.