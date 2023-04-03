THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s help in finding Chloe TAIT, a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Chloe TAIT was last seen in the area of the 300 block of Franklin Street South around 5:00 pm on April 2, 2023. She is an Indigenous female, with short straight black hair styled with an undercut, brown eyes, and stands about 5’1″ tall with a thin build.

During her disappearance, she was dressed in an orange hoodie, black platform boots, black joggers, a black hip-length winter parka with grey and black fur on the hood, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information that could assist in locating Chloe is urged to contact the Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.