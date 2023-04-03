THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are winter storm warnings in effect across Western Ontario from Kenora to Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay

Well, well, well, looks like Thunder Bay’s getting a sprinkle of snow to start their day, folks! Don’t worry, it’s not a blizzard, just some light snow that’ll be wrapping up by morning. After that, it’ll be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Better grab that toque, eh? Winds might pick up a bit too, reaching up to 15 km/h, giving you that classic Canadian chill with a high of minus 1 and a wind chill near minus 8.

Nighttime’s when things get interesting, my friends. It’s going to be overcast, and the winds will be changing directions to the northeast, reaching 20 km/h with gusts up to 40. It’ll be colder than a polar bear’s toenails too, with a low of minus 10 and wind chill values of minus 6 in the evening and a bone-chilling minus 17 overnight. Better snuggle up under those blankets, eh? The UV index is a measly 2 or low, so you won’t need your shades for this one, folks.

Fort Frances

Hey there, my fellow weather enthusiasts! Looks like Fort Frances is getting some light snow to kick off their day, but don’t fret, it’ll be wrapping up by morning. After that, it’ll be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. You might want to hold onto your toques though because the winds will be picking up, reaching northeast speeds of 20 km/h later in the morning. We’re looking at a high of zero, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel like a frosty minus 10.

As for tonight, it’s going to be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. The winds will be blowing northeast at 20 km/h, making it feel like a brisk minus 7 in the evening and a chilly minus 14 overnight. Better bundle up if you’re heading out, folks! The UV index is a lowly 2, so you won’t be needing your shades for this one.

Well, that’s all for now, folks! Stay warm out there and keep those snow shovels handy!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay