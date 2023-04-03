THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are winter storm warnings in effect across Western Ontario from Kenora to Thunder Bay.
Thunder Bay
Well, well, well, looks like Thunder Bay’s getting a sprinkle of snow to start their day, folks! Don’t worry, it’s not a blizzard, just some light snow that’ll be wrapping up by morning. After that, it’ll be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Better grab that toque, eh? Winds might pick up a bit too, reaching up to 15 km/h, giving you that classic Canadian chill with a high of minus 1 and a wind chill near minus 8.
Nighttime’s when things get interesting, my friends. It’s going to be overcast, and the winds will be changing directions to the northeast, reaching 20 km/h with gusts up to 40. It’ll be colder than a polar bear’s toenails too, with a low of minus 10 and wind chill values of minus 6 in the evening and a bone-chilling minus 17 overnight. Better snuggle up under those blankets, eh? The UV index is a measly 2 or low, so you won’t need your shades for this one, folks.
Fort Frances
Hey there, my fellow weather enthusiasts! Looks like Fort Frances is getting some light snow to kick off their day, but don’t fret, it’ll be wrapping up by morning. After that, it’ll be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. You might want to hold onto your toques though because the winds will be picking up, reaching northeast speeds of 20 km/h later in the morning. We’re looking at a high of zero, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel like a frosty minus 10.
As for tonight, it’s going to be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. The winds will be blowing northeast at 20 km/h, making it feel like a brisk minus 7 in the evening and a chilly minus 14 overnight. Better bundle up if you’re heading out, folks! The UV index is a lowly 2, so you won’t be needing your shades for this one.
Well, that’s all for now, folks! Stay warm out there and keep those snow shovels handy!
Dryden and Vermilion Bay
Good day, Dryden! Looks like you’re in for some light snow in the morning, but don’t worry, it’s nothing too serious. After that, it’s gonna be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries, and the winds will be blowing northeast at a brisk 20 km/h with gusts up to 40. Brrr, it’s gonna be chilly with a high of minus 4, and a wind chill that’ll make you want to bundle up like a burrito, with temperatures feeling like minus 17 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon.
At night, it’ll be mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries, and the winds will be calming down, becoming light in the evening. It’ll still be colder than a penguin’s beak though, with a low of minus 10 and wind chill values hovering near minus 16.
The UV index is a lowly 2, so you won’t be getting any tan lines today, folks! Better get those hot cocoa and fuzzy blankets ready because it’s going to be a chilly one out there. Stay warm and enjoy the winter wonderland!
Kenora
Well, hello there, Kenora! It’s time to get cozy and brace yourselves because you’re in for some light snow in the morning. But don’t worry, it won’t last long, and after that, it’s going to be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. The winds will be blowing northeast at a brisk 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40, giving you that classic Canadian chill. We’re looking at a high of minus 3, but with the wind chill, it’ll feel like a bone-chilling minus 17 in the morning and a slightly less frosty minus 9 in the afternoon.
As for tonight, it’s going to be mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. The winds will be calming down, becoming light in the evening. But, hold onto your hats, folks, because after midnight, the winds will be shifting to the east at 20 km/h with gusts up to 40. We’re looking at a low of minus 10, and it’ll feel like minus 10 in the evening and a chilly minus 16 overnight.
The UV index is a lowly 2, so don’t forget to put on some chapstick and moisturizer to protect yourself from that dry winter air. Better bundle up and grab a warm drink because it’s going to be a chilly one, folks! Stay warm and enjoy the winter wonderland!
Wasaho Cree Nation
Hey there, Wasaho Cree Nation! It looks like you’re in for a partly cloudy day with a 30 percent chance of flurries. The winds will be picking up, becoming north at 30 km/h in the morning. Brace yourselves, it’s going to be a chilly one with a high of minus 9, and the wind chill will make it feel like minus 32 in the morning and minus 18 in the afternoon. Yikes, that’s colder than a polar bear’s toenails, so make sure to protect yourselves from frostbite.
As for tonight, it’ll be mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries in the evening. The winds will be blowing up to 15 km/h, so don’t let the breezy weather fool you. The low will be a frigid minus 22, and the wind chill will make it feel like minus 17 in the evening and a bone-chilling minus 30 overnight. That’s colder than a snowman’s heart, so make sure to bundle up and protect yourselves from the risk of frostbite.
The UV index will be a moderate 3, so if you’re feeling adventurous, grab some snowshoes and explore the winter wonderland, but make sure to layer up and stay warm. Remember, Lance Matthews always says, “If you can’t beat the cold, join it with a hot chocolate!” Stay warm and stay safe, Wasaho Cree Nation!