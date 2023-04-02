The 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship game will see a new winner as the big game is set to take place between the No. 3 LSU Tigers and No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes, who have reached this stage for the first time in their program history.

LSU vs Iowa Women’s Basketball Final Game TV Channel

Venue: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Start Time: 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CST

The big game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm on Sunday, April 2, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

In a semi-final win over undefeated South Carolina, three players of the year awards winner Caitlin Clark shined with one of the most unforgettable performances in NCAA Women’s Tournament history. She scored 41 points, had eight assists, six rebounds, and four clutch free throws. With that performance, she became the first woman to score 40+ points in back-to-back games.

Iowa has a +606 scoring differential, being first in scoring the most points per game (87.3) and allowing opponents to score 70.9 points per game to rank 318th in college basketball. Defensively, Iowa has performed considerably better in home games this year, conceding 65 points per game compared to 78.5 in away games. Moreover, They’re tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (14).

How To watch LSU vs Iowa Women’s Basketball Live Online

Fans can live stream the national championship game through the following streaming services and TV channels:

ABC

ESPN2

LSU vs Iowa Game Preview:

Talking about no. three LSU Tigers (33-2) first, they’ve progressed to the national championship game for the first time in their program history after beating no. 1 Virginia Tech by 79-72 in the final four. They had reached the final four on six occasions but never made it to the championship game until this season.

They were down double figures in the second half against the Hokies, but some late shooting and lockdown defense did the job for them. Fifth-year senior Alexis Morris again performed on the big stage with a game-high 27 points on 11-27 from the field and forced eight turnovers after the second quarter. Angel Reese also played a vital role by scoring 24 points and hauling 12 rebounds.

LSU leads opponents by 24.5 points per game with a +860 overall scoring difference. They’re fifth in college basketball, scoring 81.7 points per game, and 25th by allowing 57.2 per contest.

The Lady Tigers have scored 85.9 points per game at home while 77.2 away. They’ve performed well at home defensively as well, conceding 52.8 points per game, as compared to (63.2) away. The Lady Tigers have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 win in the country (10).

Reese leads her side at 23.3 points per game and shoots .527 from the field. Her double-double in the final four was her 33rd this season, and with that, she ties the NCAA record for the most double-doubles in a single season. Moreover, with her 12 boards, she totaled 545 rebounds this season and now holds the record for most rebounds in a single season for both LSU and the entire Southeastern Conference (SEC).

Moreover, this is the fourth time Mulkey’s side has reached the championship game, and on the previous three occasions, she has led Baylor to glory in 2005, 2012, and 2019.

That said, she’ll be looking to become the first NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Coach with NCAA Championships at more than one school, with now winning with LSU in her just second season. She is already the first in Men’s or Women’s basketball with NCAA DI Championships as a player, assistant coach, and head coach.

On the other hand, no. 2 seed Iowa (31-6) knocked out reigning champions no. 1 South Carolina by 77-73 in the final four to advance to the national championship game for the first time in program history, just like their opponent.