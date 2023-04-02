KENORA – WEATHER -Winter storm possible beginning late Tuesday.

Hazards: Snow and ice pellet accumulations of 15 to 25 cm possible. Reduced visibility due to heavy snow and local blowing snow. Strong wind gusts up to 60 km/h. Timing: Snow beginning Tuesday afternoon or evening.

An intensifying Colorado Low is expected to track over northwestern Ontario on Wednesday. Snow ahead of this system is forecast to move into northwestern Ontario Tuesday afternoon or Tuesday evening before tapering off Thursday morning.

Snow and ice pellet accumulations of 15 to 25 cm appear possible at this time though the track of this system remains uncertain. The snow may be mixed with ice pellets at times for areas near Lake Superior potentially lowering snowfall amounts.

In addition, winds gusting to 60 km/h may produce poor visibilities in local blowing snow in exposed areas. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.