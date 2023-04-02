THUNDER BAY – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service is reaching out to the public for assistance in locating Rhonda SAKAKEESIC, a 33-year-old Indigenous woman who has been missing since March 31st, 2023 at 9:00 p.m.

Rhonda was last seen wearing a black windbreaker jacket with grey camo, black pants, black shoes and carrying a beige purse. She is described as being 5’5″ tall with a medium build, brown and black long curly hair, and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Rhonda’s whereabouts, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com. Let’s work together to bring Rhonda home safely.